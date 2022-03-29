Pig & Poultry Fair returns

Angela Christison, AHDB’s sector director for pork

AHDB is one of the main supporters of this year’s fair and will have a strong presence across both days. We have assembled an impressive line-up of speakers to participate in a series of presentations and panel discussions at the Pig Forum, a dedicated theatre next to our stand.

Expert panels will address a wide range of topics including: market and consumer trends, the activity supporting British pork sales at home and overseas, health and welfare, the environment, and labour. Speakers include industry experts, pig producers and members of the AHDB team, who will be offering their perspective on the topics and answering audience questions.

I'm looking forward to the fair and the opportunities it gives for everyone to get together and share knowledge.

We have put together a great set of speakers and panels for the Pig Forum, there’s something for everyone.

The market for pork remains strong both at home and overseas but, with major shifts in market dynamics and consumer attitudes, we all know how challenging things are. This is a great chance to catch up on all the latest news and to ask the experts questions.

The AHDB stand, 49, is situated close to the dedicated Pig Forum theatre and will provide attendees with an opportunity to meet AHDB’s pork team, who can talk about the resources and support available to levy payers and discuss the topics covered in the speaker sessions. The stand provides a great venue for attendees to network and strengthen their partnerships. Refreshments will be provided on the stand and Ladies in Pigs (LIPS) will be providing catering and samples from their mobile kitchen outside.

You will also be able to sign up to the industry’s online recording system – PigPro – or if you are already registered, log your attendance.

For further information visit www.pigandpoultry.org.uk