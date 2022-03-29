Royal Welsh Agricultural Society chief executive's £85,000-a-year role up for grabs

Chief executive Mr Steve Hughson has announced his retirement after the 2022 Royal Welsh Show.

Steve Hughson is stepping down at the end of September 2022 after completing his tenth Royal Welsh Show and he will be a hard act to follow.

But the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) is enticing good candidates with a healthy £85,000 starting salary, which is "negotiable" according to the RWAS website.

In return RWAS is seeking an "inspirational leader to guide the society through the next stage of its journey and future events."

As the head of one of the most successful agricultural societies in Europe, the new chief executive will be responsible for the strategic and operational day-to-day management of the organisation and its staff, as well as providing overall stewardship for the well-established network of thousands of volunteers, stakeholders, committee members and advisors.

Mr Hughson said: “Being the chief executive of the RWAS has been a huge opportunity, especially for someone who was born in Builth Wells and grew up with the Royal Welsh Show.

“We have worked hard to secure a strong financial position going into the pandemic, which has been maintained throughout the last two years.

"As we reflect on a successful Winter Fair and look ahead to our first Smallholding and Countryside Festival and Royal Welsh Show in two years, it feels the right time to hand over the running of the society to someone who can lead the society through the different challenges the next 10 years will present.”

Mr John T Davies, who chairs the board of directors, said: "The greatest investment an agricultural show society can make is to appoint an industrious and committed chief executive, that we did a decade ago.

"At that time Steve indicated that he would dedicate 10 years of his life as leader of the society and he has done so with distinction.”

“As Steve retires from office after the 2022 Show, we will have an opportunity to reflect on a very successful tenure of growth and stability.

"Steve has most definitely put the society on sound footings at a time of unprecedented challenge. The society owes Steve a huge debt of gratitude, it’s been a pleasure to work alongside him.’’