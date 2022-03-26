Time to re-seed pastures

Rob Fuller from NWF Agriculture

Identify poor performing and damaged fields by using the Barenbrug Good Grass Guide which is a simple grass condition scoring tool. This tool helps to make decisions on improving poor swards and maximising productivity from highly performing fields. The free guide also has space for field records.

Ryegrasses are 100 per cent efficient in their use of nitrogen and a sward containing 50 per cent unproductive weed grasses is only 30 per cent efficient. This means that 70 per cent of any nitrogen applied is wasted.

The average cost of a full reseed is around £650 per hectare, but the potential production from increasing average productivity by even 20 per cent more than covers the cost. Reseeding, when done properly and with attention to detail, will provide a huge return on investment.

Future-proofing your forage by investing in a reseed is the only way to improve productivity and resilience to adverse weather patterns and rising input costs. Production from grassland will be even more important over the coming months. Remember to also take soil samples to check soil pH, P & K indices and correct any deficiencies, contact NWF Agriculture for soil sample kits and order a free Grass & Forage Seed Guide.