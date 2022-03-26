Royal Welsh Show opens its livestock classes

Prizewinning cattle at the Royal Welsh Show

The show will return this year after a two-year break due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Competitors, trade exhibitors and visitors alike say they are thrilled to be returning to the Showground in Llanelwedd from July 18-21 this year.

Organisers say exhibitors will be able to enter the competitions via the new online entry system.

A spokesman said: "The Society is excited to be launching the new system and can assure you that the online entry process will offer exhibitors ease of use, secure payment and total convenience. We are keen to make our entry system a smoother and more efficient experience, and to make entries much easier for all our exhibitors whilst reducing our paper trail and reliance on the postal system.

"As always, the full schedule of classes and special awards for cattle, sheep, pigs, goats and horses are due to attract entries from far and wide. In previous years we have seen around 8,000 entries coming from across Wales, the UK and beyond, and we hope that our exhibitors are eager to be competing once again.

"We look forward to receiving your entries and to welcoming you back to the Royal Welsh Show this July to enjoy the very best Wales has to offer with a full Show Programme."