Trading 'tricky' as markets remain volatile

David Roberts of G.O Davies (Westbury) Ltd

In some trading days we have seen fluctuations of over £24 per tonne which makes the job of trading a little tricky.

Fertiliser? Well, what can you say? We all thought it was bad enough at £280 but with N now around £1,000 per tonne we are talking very scary figures.

What of the future? New crop wheat is somewhere over £255 and if they fail to drill in the Ukraine I wonder how far that will go. OSR is at stunning levels with new crop over £610, but beware of a peace deal in the Ukraine, we saw a number of times last week that talk of peace had a negative impact on the market.

I hope, as I am sure you all do, that a peace deal cannot come soon enough and my thoughts are with the people of the Ukraine and the needless horrors they are having to live through.