Retired livestock farmer Rosemary Allen

Experts in managing rural properties, tax and business and the law.

The first encouraged farmers to apply for grants for biodiversity; water and air quality.

The second advised on new "natural capital assets", selling land or buildings?

The third said Natural England has approved a scheme for builders to pay "credits" to farmers to take land out of agricultural use; a controversial scheme, but will get more houses built in fields. Are none of these experts questioning the sense of what they are advising?

Government says we need to increase home grown food, but are paying farmers to take land out of production. Do they know what they are talking about?

Hopefully, Russia will make them see that hunger is a real possibility, before it's too late, but we need it now, not next harvest.