Research demonstrates sales impact of Britain’s farm shops

Dr Jane Eastham

Three academics from Harper Adams have been analysing UK farm shops for the Farm Retail Association.

Our research, the first of its kind, shows £1.4 billion is generated by UK farm shops and that they offer a significant input into the local economy – with 25,000 jobs directly linked to a farm shop.

However, the emergence of these alternative food networks involving farmers not only means economic resilience, but more localised food sources and shorter food supply chains.

Concerns over the environmental impact of food production – and indeed Covid – opened the door to farm shops, milk vending machines, farmers markets, and more – and both our local economies and our shopping baskets are now reaping the benefits.