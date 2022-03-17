Notification Settings

Research demonstrates sales impact of Britain’s farm shops

Published:

There is a growing sector in UK retail which is, for many in Shropshire, right here on our doorstep – and new research has shown its value.

Dr Jane Eastham
Three academics from Harper Adams have been analysing UK farm shops for the Farm Retail Association.

Our research, the first of its kind, shows £1.4 billion is generated by UK farm shops and that they offer a significant input into the local economy – with 25,000 jobs directly linked to a farm shop.

However, the emergence of these alternative food networks involving farmers not only means economic resilience, but more localised food sources and shorter food supply chains.

Concerns over the environmental impact of food production – and indeed Covid – opened the door to farm shops, milk vending machines, farmers markets, and more – and both our local economies and our shopping baskets are now reaping the benefits.

Dr Jane Eastham is Postgraduate Co-ordinator for Food Business Management at Harper Adams University, where she has been analysing the UK farm shop sector with colleagues Alastair Boot and Dr James Bell

