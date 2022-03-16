Notification Settings

Plan herd micronutrition to avoid deficiencies at turnout

Published:

Dairy and beef farmers are being advised to check the trace element and vitamin status of both cows and youngstock ahead of spring turnout and consider supplementation options to minimise the risk of deficiencies which can impact on health, growth and fertility.

Tim Sandles, business development manager at B2B Nutrition
It's important that farmers tailor micronutrient supplementation to their animals’ needs as requirements can vary depending on the animals’ stage of production and nutrient levels in forage or grazing.

Turnout is a critical time for all animals, especially youngstock, with micronutrient efficiencies being a risk, as they move from a formulated ration to a purely pasture-based diet.

Therefore, planning trace element and vitamin supplementation should be included alongside major decisions such as timing of turnout, grazing plans, worming and vaccination programmes.

The essential trace elements for cattle are cobalt, selenium, copper, manganese, iodine and zinc, along with vitamins A, D3 and E.

Iodine and selenium are the most crucial to maintain fertility and calving ease, while cobalt is particularly important to youngstock at turnout, as it’s needed to produce vitamin B12 which is involved in energy metabolism to help support growth rates.

When considering trace element and vitamin supplementation, farmers are encouraged to consider any additional nutrition which the animals are receiving, combined with the history of any known deficiencies in previous years. This will allow them to choose a source of supplementation with a balance of micronutrients most suitable for their herd and pasture.

Tim Sandles is business development manager at B2B Nutrition

