Plan herd micronutrition to avoid deficiencies at turnout

Tim Sandles, business development manager at B2B Nutrition

It's important that farmers tailor micronutrient supplementation to their animals’ needs as requirements can vary depending on the animals’ stage of production and nutrient levels in forage or grazing.

Turnout is a critical time for all animals, especially youngstock, with micronutrient efficiencies being a risk, as they move from a formulated ration to a purely pasture-based diet.

Therefore, planning trace element and vitamin supplementation should be included alongside major decisions such as timing of turnout, grazing plans, worming and vaccination programmes.

The essential trace elements for cattle are cobalt, selenium, copper, manganese, iodine and zinc, along with vitamins A, D3 and E.

Iodine and selenium are the most crucial to maintain fertility and calving ease, while cobalt is particularly important to youngstock at turnout, as it’s needed to produce vitamin B12 which is involved in energy metabolism to help support growth rates.

When considering trace element and vitamin supplementation, farmers are encouraged to consider any additional nutrition which the animals are receiving, combined with the history of any known deficiencies in previous years. This will allow them to choose a source of supplementation with a balance of micronutrients most suitable for their herd and pasture.