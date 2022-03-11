Grassland Farmer of the Year competition launched

Tom Goatman, CEO of the British Grassland Society

The competition aims to find the UK’s top grassland farmers, and is open to all full BGS members and affiliated local society members providing they go through the correct application procedure.

The judges will be looking for a farmer who demonstrates overall excellence in grassland management and is a successful contributor towards profitable and sustainable farming practices.

The judging panel will be led by head judge Hugh McClymont (SRUC), together with representatives of the competition sponsors: Philip Cosgrave (Yara), Brent Gibbon (Nufarm), and Helen Mathieu (Germinal). The final member of the judging panel is Marc Jones from Powys Grassland Society who won the competition in 2021.

He will be hosting the winner’s farm walk in late spring.

Further details of all events can be found on our website at https://www.britishgrassland.com