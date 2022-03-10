Philippa Maddocks at Roger Parry & Partners

These are all now open to applications working in line with the three main aims of the Countryside Stewardship scheme – increase biodiversity, improve habitats and expand woodland, improve water quality, and improve air quality.

The Capital Grant scheme that has opened is open all year round to apply for, with no current application deadline. This is split into three groups – boundaries, trees and orchards, and water quality and air quality.

Farmers can submit applications for multiple items in the same groups as well as other groups, with the maximum funding available up to £60,000 with a limit of £20,000 in each individual group.

Grant items include boundaries, trees and orchards, hedgerow gapping-up, planting new hedges, wooden field gate, water quality, fencing (sheep netting and electric), livestock and machinery hardcore tracks, roofing of livestock gathering and slurry store, concrete yard renewal, air quality, automatic slurry scrapers, supply and plant a tree.

For further information on the funding available through the countryside stewardship scheme, please contact philippamaddocks@rogerparry.net or amy@rogerparry.net