Sheep rustler who stole 600 animals rumbled after victim recognised sheep for sale

The court has ordered Smith to pay £11,000

A man who stole more than 600 sheep has been ordered to pay back the proceeds of his crime.

Daniel Smith has now been ordered to back the £11,000 he made from stealing the sheep.

The 26-year-old, of Sutton St. Nicholas, Hereford, was sentenced to eight months in prison last year after pleading guilty to four counts of theft.

The sheep were stolen from four locations in fields in the Marden, Sutton St Nicholas and Cross Keys areas of Herefordshire between November 2020 and January 2021.

However after one of the victims identified sheep being sold as those stolen from his farm, 92 per cent of the stolen sheep were recovered over two days in March 2021.

On Tuesday at Worcester Crown Court, a Confiscation Order was made whereby Smith’s benefit figure from the crime was agreed to be £11,000.

The amount Smith was found to have available was also £11,000, which he has been ordered to pay within three months, otherwise he will be locked up again.

Detective Inspector Emma Wright, of the Economic Crime Unit at West Mercia Police, said: “Smith has been stripped of the trappings of his crime by powers under the Proceeds of Crime Act, as a result of a financial investigation by West Mercia Police Economic Crime Unit. A Confiscation Order imposed, means he must pay back the full amount of £11,000, or face time in prison.”

Wildlife crime officer, Pc Josh Kitchen, added: “We are pleased with the result of this investigation and hope that it reassures the farming community that livestock theft will not be tolerated and that police will fully investigate these incidents.

“Livestock thefts across the UK totalled £2.3million in 2020 and the act often causes suffering for the animals and additional financial pressures for farmers.