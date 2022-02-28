Norway adventure was like a dream

Rachel Cooper of Shropshire YFC.

Each year the county chairman organises a trip and I decided to travel to Norway with 21 other hat-drawn members from across the county. It was the most incredible week. We experienced beautiful scenery and culture, met incredible people and went on a husky sledding tour from The Snow Hotel across frozen fjords and lakes.

It seemed like a dream after almost two years of not being able to travel and we were so grateful to be able to explore once more.

At the time of writing this I am getting ready for the first night of our annual pantomime competitions and I am really excited for their long-awaited return, showcasing the real talent and creativity of our members.

