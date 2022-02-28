Notification Settings

Norway adventure was like a dream

FarmingPublished:

Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers Clubs kicked off January with our bowling competition with around 20 teams entered and Shawbury YFC placing first.

Rachel Cooper of Shropshire YFC.
Rachel Cooper of Shropshire YFC.

Each year the county chairman organises a trip and I decided to travel to Norway with 21 other hat-drawn members from across the county. It was the most incredible week. We experienced beautiful scenery and culture, met incredible people and went on a husky sledding tour from The Snow Hotel across frozen fjords and lakes.

It seemed like a dream after almost two years of not being able to travel and we were so grateful to be able to explore once more.

At the time of writing this I am getting ready for the first night of our annual pantomime competitions and I am really excited for their long-awaited return, showcasing the real talent and creativity of our members.

Interested in what we get up to? Contact our office on 01743 442880.

Rachel Cooper, Shropshire YFC

