Farmers invited to vote on AHDB activities

FarmingPublished:

AHDB places levy payers at the heart of everything we do, so it’s only right that we give them a greater voice in how we spend their levy. 

In April they will get to have their say on the challenges they want AHDB (the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board) to focus on and the services we will deliver for them in the future.

So, for levy payers, it's you chance to influence how your levy is spent on the things that matter to you most.

You will need to register to vote by March 31 online, using the AHDB website https://ahdb.org.uk/shape-the-future

If you would like any more information about the Shape the Future vote, how to register or would like to get in touch about what we can do to support you with your farming business, please get in touch with me at Amy.Hughes@ahdb.org.uk

Amy Hughes is AHDB Knowledge Exchange Manager, Beef & Lamb – West Midlands

