All set for #NFU22

FarmingPublished:

Shropshire delegates will be in Birmingham today, Tuesday, February 22, for NFU Conference and there will be a focus on the future of farming.

A 2016 picture of Shropshire Star farming column columnist Oliver Cartwright, NFU Shropshire. Olly Cartwright..
Whatever is said, food is very much a public good, and for most of us it’s up there with oxygen – quite simply we’ve taken food production for granted for too long.

There’s still time to make the changes needed but the farming clock never stops ticking and there is a real urgency for Government to step up.

We want them to work with us to put in place a sustainable farming policy; this and more will be covered at #NFU22.

This is arguably the biggest event in the farming calendar and the two-day showcase will see our report ‘British Farming: A blueprint for the future’ delivered.

We await with interest to see what George Eustice, Defra Secretary of State; Sir David Ramsden, Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking, Bank of England and Jim McMahon, Defra Shadow Secretary and many others have to say.

Farmers not booked in can see the live stream at www.nfuonline.com

Oliver Cartwright, NFU Shropshire.

