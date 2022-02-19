Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Details released of new exit scheme

FarmingPublished:

The Rural Payments Agency has released the long-awaited BPS Lump Sum Exit Scheme information.

Joanna Wall, McCartneys, Shropshire
Joanna Wall, McCartneys, Shropshire

It is designed to allow Basic Payment Scheme claimants in England to retire or completely give up farming by providing a capital payment. To be eligible, you will need to have claimed BPS in 2018 and still hold the relevant entitlements. It will be based on 2.35 times the average direct payment received during 2019 to 2021, capped at £99,875, meaning the average direct payment being no more than £42,500 for each year of the reference period.

Once the payment has been received, you must sell, gift, or let out (for a minimum of five years), all of your land, with the exception of being able to retain five hectares, if desired. Entitlements must also be surrendered and you will not receive any further direct payments or be eligible for any new schemes.

Joanna Wall, McCartneys

Farming
News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News