Details released of new exit scheme

It is designed to allow Basic Payment Scheme claimants in England to retire or completely give up farming by providing a capital payment. To be eligible, you will need to have claimed BPS in 2018 and still hold the relevant entitlements. It will be based on 2.35 times the average direct payment received during 2019 to 2021, capped at £99,875, meaning the average direct payment being no more than £42,500 for each year of the reference period.