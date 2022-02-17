Sophie swaps the classroom for life on the farm

Sophie Pritchard

Sophie worked at a local village school for three years having qualified as a Primary School Teacher in 2018.

Lord Newborough, Owner of Rhug Estate, and formerly from Shropshire said: “I am delighted to welcome Sophie to the team at Rhug. Since Covid-19 struck our retail, wholesale and online businesses have been turned on their head. With restaurants around the world finally getting back on their feet Sophie is doing a great job of meeting the demands of our top-class chef customers.”

She said: “Having grown up on a local beef small-holding, I’m delighted to now be working with Lord Newborough and the team at Rhug. Rhug Estate is such a diverse business and yet at its core is organic farming. I’m enjoying getting to know Rhug’s customers. I’m pleased to be working with a fabulous team of people in the most amazing surroundings.”

Her partner, Dion, alway works on the estate. In her spare time Sophie enjoys spending time with her family and friends as well as walking her two miniature Schnauzer dogs – Kiwi and Nel.

Lord Newborough added, “I would like to thank all our customers for their continued support. We appreciate their loyalty. We are looking forward to everything going back to normal in the very near future.”