Lockdown's big effect on breakfast habit

Kim Heath, AHDB Senior Retail Insight Manager and co-author of the report

In Foodservice 2021: Recovery, Challenges and Opportunities, AHDB’s Retail Insight team explores the impact of Covid-19 and Brexit on the foodservice sector.

AHDB looks at the foodservice market recovery, how demand for meat out-of-home has been impacted by the pandemic, and challenges and trends which are affecting the foodservice market.

Latest research shows that breakfast was most affected by lockdown – down 30.3 per cent – with fewer people grabbing food on-the-go. Dinner was the least impacted as it was less reliant on work and commuting.

Quick service restaurants were the only foodservice channel to see growth for the 52 weeks ending September 5, compared to 2019 levels – led by a rise in takeaways, with 89 per cent of quick service restaurant meals eaten at home.