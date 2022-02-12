Notification Settings

Range of opportunities under new scheme

Published:

Farmers can now apply for the new 2023 Countryside Stewardship Scheme, with Defra urging farmers in England to use it as a bridge to the upcoming Environmental Land Management schemes.

Hannah Young, Fisher German
The CS offers a range of opportunities including woodland support and capital grants for specific environmental works on the land. Wildlife offers are available to help protect wildlife and preserve the natural environment which involve the arable offer, the lowland grazing offer, the mixed farming offer and the upland offer.

The mid-tier option offers five-year agreements for a range of options for continued land management and for specific environmental works such as fencing installation.

For complex environmental land management sites requiring Natural England or Forestry Commission support, the higher tier offers support through five or 10-year agreements. The CS scheme also offers greater opportunities for farmers who convert to organic, as payments rise for 2023 CS agreements.

