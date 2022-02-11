Find time to call us for a chat

Christine Downes is a member of the Shropshire RABI committee

The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) has introduced in-person mental health counselling for farming people. It is a freely available 24/7 confidential helpline on 0800 188 4444.

RABI will continue to offer the support services for financial and practical help, with a specific plan so no-one struggles on with concerns.

The Shropshire RABI committee is grateful for generous donations received, from the Young Farmers Club, businesses and benefactors.

Get your thinking hats on for the RABI Quiz Night on March 11. Please book tickets with Mervin on 07866 271563. For further information please contact regional manager Kate Jones on 07876 492839 or kate.jones@rabi.org.uk.

If you know someone working long hours in lambing and calving sheds around the county, find time to call for a chat.