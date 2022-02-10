Smallholder show returns to Mid Wales

EDITORIAL USE ONLY File photo dated 29/02/16 of Charlie Dimmock, who has said her pin-up days are far behind her as she returns to television with a new gardening series. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Tuesday July 5, 2016. The horticulturalist became a sex symbol when she appeared on the BBC's Ground Force between 1997 and 2005, where she was known for going bra-less. See PA story SHOWBIZ Dimmock. Photo credit should read: Geoff Caddick/PA Wire .

It will be the first time for two years the event had been held and the Royal Welsh Showground near Builth Wells will host a packed programme of livestock and equine competitions, displays and activities, something for everyone to enjoy.

The weekend-long event is a celebration of rural life and country living with smallholding pursuits at its heart and a showcase of the diversity of the Welsh countryside.

A spokesman said it promised to be a great day out for young families, countryside dwellers and anyone with an interest in the great outdoors.

"Whether you’re looking for some inspiration for your garden, to gain insight for a new business venture, or are hoping to improve your skills and knowledge of smallholding life, the Festival is the place to be."

The Display Ring will be packed with displays for your entertainment, including show jumping, scurry driving, dog displays and BMX Bikes. The Welsh Festival of Landrovers will showcase their selection of vintage vehicles with the Parade of Landrovers and Meirion Owen returns with his ever-popular Quack Pack.

The Country Life Area includes the bandstand, Premier Open Dog Show, forestry competitions, country and sports activities and the British Association of Shooting and Conservation (BASC) competitions and demonstrations while the Wool Zone, will host competitions, tradestands and demonstrations including blade shearing, spinning and weaving. Other attractions include the Vintage Flea Market, Craft and Education Hall and British Army activities.