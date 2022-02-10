Notification Settings

"Colostrum is gold" campaign kicks off

Our award-winning "Colostrum is Gold" campaign is back and running throughout the whole of February.

It highlights the key role colostrum plays in farm animal performance through improved health while reducing antibiotic use.

Colostrum, or first milk, is full of antibodies, energy and essential nutrients that benefit the newborn animal.

Sufficient quality colostrum fed quickly can halve the risk of pneumonia in calves, improve health, lower mortality, increase daily liveweight gain, and support the responsible use of antibiotics

Colostrum is vital to the newborn as it contains antibodies (also known as immunoglobulins or IgG) to provide immunity, and it is also rich in essential nutrients to provide energy for growth.

When feeding colostrum, it is important to remember the three Qs: quantity, quality and quickly.

Join the conversation by following #ColostrumIsGold on social media and share your top tips and easy wins to ensure all calves get off to the best start.

