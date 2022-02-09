Bridgnorth livestock report

Livestock Market, Tuesday February 8
Cattle
A few more cattle than last week, despite some very small entries forward on Monday. 56 bulls with
an average of 207p/kg a reflection of the quality, with very few suckler bulls out today.
Clean cattle a little easier to sell with heifers averaging 245 and only 6 steers with a price range of
130p/kg from top to bottom. Shapey sorts remain the order of the day with butchers bidding up for
quality.
Steers to 250p/kg and £1461.50 with a third of the steers on offer over 30 months.
Butcher’s heifers to 311p/kg and 300p/kg at £1729 and £1722 in the lump and all from Andrew Bishop.
Realistically a good entry of bulls although more bulls could easily be sold every week. Suckler bulls
to 257p/kg with black and whites 203p/kg to 207p/kg for squarer bulls and £1644.80. A number of
heavier bulls well over £1500.
Hoggs
A larger entry than expected with hoggs from all corners of the county and a firm trade considering
the variety of sheep on offer.
21 hoggs donated for Prostate Cancer UK sold to 430p/kg for 42kg from Stuart Moss with a number
over the 400p/kg and £180.
A top price in the normal sale of 327p/kg for a super pen of Texel hoggs from Andrew Meredith and
heavier Texels at 321p/kg from Steve Perkins.
Trade on hoggs under 44kg stronger than last week, with quite lean 40kg plus hoggs towards 180p/kg
and over 500 hoggs under 38kg selling to a very brisk trade, with quality mixed and the better sorts
over 300p/kg. Welsh 30.5p/kg at 259 and continentals generally 265 to 280p/kg.
Hoggs over 50kg on last week, an easier trade although quality always seen with Stuart Moss’ 55.5kg
at 260p/kg.
Ewes
Just shy of 1000 ewes and a very brisk trade, all sorts of ewes on offer from possibly the best Charollais
ram for many weeks at £230 from Dave Roberts, to pen after pen of lean, horned ewes and everything
in between.
Continental ewes to £183 with several pens over £150, Suffolk ewes to £143, North Country Mules
£124.
Large, leaner ewes in demand with Suffolk over £100 for quite lean sheep.
Plenty of hill ewes with Welsh at £71.50, Small Welsh Mountain £49, very plain Blackies and Swales
£42.50 and rams a remarkable trade to £230 Charollais, £144 Spotties, £132 Texel and plain, large
Continentals £120.