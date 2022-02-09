Bridgnorth livestock report

Bridgnorth livestock market

Livestock Market, Tuesday February 8

Cattle

A few more cattle than last week, despite some very small entries forward on Monday. 56 bulls with

an average of 207p/kg a reflection of the quality, with very few suckler bulls out today.

Clean cattle a little easier to sell with heifers averaging 245 and only 6 steers with a price range of

130p/kg from top to bottom. Shapey sorts remain the order of the day with butchers bidding up for

quality.

Steers to 250p/kg and £1461.50 with a third of the steers on offer over 30 months.

Butcher’s heifers to 311p/kg and 300p/kg at £1729 and £1722 in the lump and all from Andrew Bishop.

Realistically a good entry of bulls although more bulls could easily be sold every week. Suckler bulls

to 257p/kg with black and whites 203p/kg to 207p/kg for squarer bulls and £1644.80. A number of

heavier bulls well over £1500.

Hoggs

A larger entry than expected with hoggs from all corners of the county and a firm trade considering

the variety of sheep on offer.

21 hoggs donated for Prostate Cancer UK sold to 430p/kg for 42kg from Stuart Moss with a number

over the 400p/kg and £180.

A top price in the normal sale of 327p/kg for a super pen of Texel hoggs from Andrew Meredith and

heavier Texels at 321p/kg from Steve Perkins.

Trade on hoggs under 44kg stronger than last week, with quite lean 40kg plus hoggs towards 180p/kg

and over 500 hoggs under 38kg selling to a very brisk trade, with quality mixed and the better sorts

over 300p/kg. Welsh 30.5p/kg at 259 and continentals generally 265 to 280p/kg.

Hoggs over 50kg on last week, an easier trade although quality always seen with Stuart Moss’ 55.5kg

at 260p/kg.

Ewes

Just shy of 1000 ewes and a very brisk trade, all sorts of ewes on offer from possibly the best Charollais

ram for many weeks at £230 from Dave Roberts, to pen after pen of lean, horned ewes and everything

in between.

Continental ewes to £183 with several pens over £150, Suffolk ewes to £143, North Country Mules

£124.

Large, leaner ewes in demand with Suffolk over £100 for quite lean sheep.

Plenty of hill ewes with Welsh at £71.50, Small Welsh Mountain £49, very plain Blackies and Swales

£42.50 and rams a remarkable trade to £230 Charollais, £144 Spotties, £132 Texel and plain, large

Continentals £120.