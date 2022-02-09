Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bridgnorth livestock report

By Paul JenkinsFarmingPublished:

Bridgnorth,

Bridgnorth livestock market
Bridgnorth livestock market

Livestock Market, Tuesday February 8

Cattle

A few more cattle than last week, despite some very small entries forward on Monday. 56 bulls with

an average of 207p/kg a reflection of the quality, with very few suckler bulls out today.

Clean cattle a little easier to sell with heifers averaging 245 and only 6 steers with a price range of

130p/kg from top to bottom. Shapey sorts remain the order of the day with butchers bidding up for

quality.

Steers to 250p/kg and £1461.50 with a third of the steers on offer over 30 months.

Butcher’s heifers to 311p/kg and 300p/kg at £1729 and £1722 in the lump and all from Andrew Bishop.

Realistically a good entry of bulls although more bulls could easily be sold every week. Suckler bulls

to 257p/kg with black and whites 203p/kg to 207p/kg for squarer bulls and £1644.80. A number of

heavier bulls well over £1500.

Hoggs

A larger entry than expected with hoggs from all corners of the county and a firm trade considering

the variety of sheep on offer.

21 hoggs donated for Prostate Cancer UK sold to 430p/kg for 42kg from Stuart Moss with a number

over the 400p/kg and £180.

A top price in the normal sale of 327p/kg for a super pen of Texel hoggs from Andrew Meredith and

heavier Texels at 321p/kg from Steve Perkins.

Trade on hoggs under 44kg stronger than last week, with quite lean 40kg plus hoggs towards 180p/kg

and over 500 hoggs under 38kg selling to a very brisk trade, with quality mixed and the better sorts

over 300p/kg. Welsh 30.5p/kg at 259 and continentals generally 265 to 280p/kg.

Hoggs over 50kg on last week, an easier trade although quality always seen with Stuart Moss’ 55.5kg

at 260p/kg.

Ewes

Just shy of 1000 ewes and a very brisk trade, all sorts of ewes on offer from possibly the best Charollais

ram for many weeks at £230 from Dave Roberts, to pen after pen of lean, horned ewes and everything

in between.

Continental ewes to £183 with several pens over £150, Suffolk ewes to £143, North Country Mules

£124.

Large, leaner ewes in demand with Suffolk over £100 for quite lean sheep.

Plenty of hill ewes with Welsh at £71.50, Small Welsh Mountain £49, very plain Blackies and Swales

£42.50 and rams a remarkable trade to £230 Charollais, £144 Spotties, £132 Texel and plain, large

Continentals £120.

Bridgnorth livestock market
Farming
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News