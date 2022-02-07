Notification Settings

Research shows most consumers think farmers care about the planet

FarmingPublished:

New consumer research from AHDB shows 65 per cent of consumers think UK farmers care about the planet, ahead of all others in the food supply chain.

Rachel Rose is AHDB’s Consumer Insight Analyst

And regardless of dietary choice, just under half think UK farming practices have a positive impact on the environment, bolstering previous AHDB findings that farmers are the most trusted in the food supply chain.

Although consumers are presented with more information than ever before about the environmental impact and sustainability of different foods, purchase decisions are still motivated by taste, quality and price, which the pandemic has only amplified.

However, those who are concerned about the environmental impact of foods want to hear more from farmers about what they do and how they are working to become even more sustainable. AHDB’s We Eat Balanced social campaign focuses on farmer stories and I hope farmers will be encouraged by this research to share more of their stories with consumers.

My report can be found at https://ahdb.org.uk/news/consumer-insight-the-environmental-impact-of-farming-consumer-perception

