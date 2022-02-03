Is there an end in sight for the supply chain issues?

Oliver Scott is Farm Manager at Bradford Estates

We’re waiting on a new tractor and sprayer, both of which have had their delivery dates pushed back another month. We’re told the problem lies with the electric components within the machines, which are stuck somewhere in the chain.

Usually when you take on a role like mine, you inherit the land and what’s on it, the team and their process, and also the machinery. But for me, Bradford Estates hasn’t had a dedicated Farm Manager in almost 50 years so essentially we started from scratch last year.

This means our timeline is all the more important as we get going, and without the machinery we’ve ordered it makes my job a lot more difficult. If we don’t get the machinery we need in time for the warmer weather, we could be in for a huge issue come spring and summer – and I’m sure we’re not the only ones.