AHDB marketing campaign educates consumers

Liam Byrne is marketing director at AHDB

That’s why AHDB started the We Eat Balanced campaign – to educate consumers and challenge misinformation.

The campaign first ran in January 2021, to highlight all the positive work UK farmers do as guardians of the countryside and the nutritious food they produce.

The 2022 campaign ran through January and continues through February, and includes a new TV advert, a revamped website, and advertising across social media and video-on-demand.

January was a key time of year for the campaign to run, as there is a greater emphasis on the ‘reduce meat and dairy’ message to consumers from brands, TV shows and the media in general. Through the campaign we are giving farmers a platform and a voice to present the facts about food and farming from the UK.

If you want to get involved or find out more, visit the campaign website: weeatbalanced.com