Grant support for farmers' net zero aims

Dan Matthews, Farming Department, Strutt & Parker

To be successful, projects are required to aim to reduce environmental impacts and boost productivity using innovative equipment, technology and infrastructure.

A total of £25 million is available under this first round, with the minimum grant on offer set at £35,000 (meaning a minimum total project cost of £87,500) and the maximum capped at £500,000 per applicant.

This scheme is part of the government’s Agricultural Transition Plan and will therefore aim to fund priority projects supporting the farming sector to achieve its net zero objectives. Any projects using renewable energy will have a competitive advantage over projects using fossil fuel.

The first stage of the application process closes on March 16.