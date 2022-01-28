Wynnstay raises over £6,000 for farmers' charity

Gareth Davies is Wynnstay CEO

In the north to south challenge, every member of Wynnstay was invited to see how many times they could walk, run, swim or cycle the distance virtually, while raising money for our nominated charity.

Supporting the needs of British farmers has always been important to Wynnstay, making RABI an obvious choice for a charity to fundraise for.

Most of our staff have personal connections with the farming community. If they don’t live on a farm, their family and friends do, so they genuinely understand and want to help alleviate the challenges faced by farming families.

Collectively during 2021 our team travelled 29,239 miles, which is the equivalent of travelling between Montrose and Helston 45 times.