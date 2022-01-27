Volatile markets are hard to follow

David Roberts, G O Davies (Westbury) Ltd

Fertiliser prices have edged off the extremely high level led by urea which has dropped £50 per tonne.

What is going to happen to fertiliser prices is anyone’s guess particularly with potential trouble in the Ukraine and also with talk of CF leaving the UK.

I suspect a true irony would be if a Russian company bought one or two of our remaining nitrogen and CO2-producing plants leaving our food production and energy supply in Russian control. That would be the end of that!

Grain markets are extremely volatile. OSR has been down, up, and down again – £50 in the last week and wheat has recovered £12 of its post-Christmas crash. To say that these markets take a bit of following is an understatement but as always we are here to help.