Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cold calf strategies for the winter

FarmingPublished:

During the winter months when temperatures are below 15C, a cold calf strategy to ensure performance is supported should be considered.

Erin Wray is technical co-ordinator, NWF Agriculture.
Erin Wray is technical co-ordinator, NWF Agriculture.

This is due to the fact the calf needs to use more energy to maintain body temperature and support bodily function in temperatures below 15C. If the increased energy requirement is not met, we risk decreased growth rates as well as the potential for a compromised immune system.

The best way to meet the increase in energy requirement is to increase the volume of milk or milk replacer fed by increasing the number of litres fed. Another way to mitigate the cooler weather is calf jackets. These much be good quality, breathable and clean, and put onto dry calves, as wet hair cannot insulate the calf.

Colostrum is also key. Due to its role in passive immunity transfer and nutrient supply, colostrum feeding helps to increase tolerance to cold exposure.

Erin Wray is technical co-ordinator, NWF Agriculture

Farming
News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News