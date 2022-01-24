Notification Settings

Those resolutions should not be just for the New Year

FarmingPublished:

New Year resolutions – how many have we already broken?

Over-indulged with food or drink? Not continued with the exercise regime? But it is so simple to go out into the countryside and take a footpath or right of way to experience parts of the countryside we can’t see from the road.

The benefits of fresh air have been much extolled in the last 18 months, and for those of use lucky enough to live within travelling distance of the countryside, we are able to take maximum advantage.

And for those of us with a New Year resolution to cut food miles, they should be buying British wherever possible, whether it be from their local supermarket or their farm shop. Look for the British Tractor Standard logo, or the locally-grown sign.

With climate change being such an issue, and sustainability, we need to take on board these resolutions for the whole year, and the next year, and so on.

Sarah Norton is a retired rural dweller living near Shrewsbury

