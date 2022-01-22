Rising to the farming challenge

Oliver Cartwright, Shropshire NFU

Some of these issues are down to Covid-19, some are Brexit related, a mix of the two or just simply down to the many vagaries of the market.

Those involved with county agriculture and horticulture will deal with the challenges that are in front of them.

We are entering what is arguably the most critical time for county farmers and those across the country as we see changes to support payments and Government continues with trade negotiations. We need to influence and ensure we are not disadvantaged by cheap food coming in that is produced to standards that remain illegal here.

Over the next 12 months the NFU will push harder than ever before to ensure Government gets serious about British food and delivers policies that will enable Shropshire farm businesses to thrive.