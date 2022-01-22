Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rising to the farming challenge

FarmingPublished:

From a growing labour crisis and soaring input costs, Shropshire farmers have dealt with a lot over the past 12 months.

Oliver Cartwright, Shropshire NFU
Oliver Cartwright, Shropshire NFU

Some of these issues are down to Covid-19, some are Brexit related, a mix of the two or just simply down to the many vagaries of the market.

Those involved with county agriculture and horticulture will deal with the challenges that are in front of them.

We are entering what is arguably the most critical time for county farmers and those across the country as we see changes to support payments and Government continues with trade negotiations. We need to influence and ensure we are not disadvantaged by cheap food coming in that is produced to standards that remain illegal here.

Over the next 12 months the NFU will push harder than ever before to ensure Government gets serious about British food and delivers policies that will enable Shropshire farm businesses to thrive.

Oliver Cartwright, Shropshire NFU

Farming
News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News