Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Three pronged approach to transforming farming

FarmingPublished:

The way in which we manage our soil and water has crucial importance for our agriculture, so sharing research and knowledge on the best ways to do it is more important than ever.

Dr Andy Wilcox is Head of the Agriculture and Environment Department at Harper Adams University
Dr Andy Wilcox is Head of the Agriculture and Environment Department at Harper Adams University

That was part of the thinking behind the Soil and Water Management Conference, held virtually at Harper Adams University at Edgmond this month.

The conference uses Harper Adams’ research, including a decade-long project which has run at our Shropshire site, examining the impact of reduced traffic and tillage operations on both soil and crops, as well as other tillage and carbon sequestration projects.

However, it isn’t simply a one-way process. Other presentations came from industry figures who can talk about how their work and products can play a role and, importantly, from farmers applying these techniques out in the field.

It’s through this three-pronged approach, drawing on industry, academia and practical application, that we can transform the way we farm – for the good of our soil.

Dr Andy Wilcox is Head of the Agriculture and Environment Department at Harper Adams University

Farming
News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News