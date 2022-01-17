Notification Settings

Progression, sustainability and animal welfare

FarmingPublished:

With animal welfare prominent on the consumer and political agenda, it has an impact on every aspect of the food supply chain, foot trimming being no exception.

Nick Challenor, ND Challenor Professional Livestock Services
At every level farmers, processors and retailers alike are embracing innovation and technology to ensure efficiency, productivity and our world-class animal welfare standards are maintained and improved, while trying to deliver food more cheaply to meet consumer demands. In my opinion a fair price for all would be more beneficial, but that is an issue for another time.

As a foot trimming service ND Challenor Professional Livestock Services is part of that supply chain and in both the dairy and beef industries improving efficiency and reducing economic loss, while maintaining and enhancing cattle comfort, are key to a sustainable future.

Apart from the obvious issue of cow comfort, there are cost benefits to being on top of animal welfare, as lame cows can cost farming businesses time and money.

Nick Challenor is the owner of ND Challenor Professional Livestock Services.

