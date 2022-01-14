Notification Settings

Vital to take stock during transition

FarmingPublished:

The completion date for the round of free one-to-one business advice funded by Defra under the Future Farming Resilience Fund is the end of February.

Will Davies
We are therefore encouraging registration by the end of this month at the latest so that we have enough time to deliver the service. This free advice includes an initial information-gathering meeting, a detailed business report and a follow-up consultation.

It is vital during this transition period that farmers and landowners take stock of their businesses and understand the implications that not having Basic Payment Scheme support will have.

Receiving bespoke advice from professionals like us will help businesses become more resilient and competitive, make the most of their assets and ensure they will continue to operate profitably well into the future. This might incorporate discussion around succession, landlord and tenant matters, and diversification opportunities.

Please feel free to contact me at will.davies@berrys.uk.com to register and find out more.

Will Davies, Berrys

