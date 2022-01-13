Royal Welsh Agricultural Society appoints its first female chair of council

Nicola Davies has been appointed as the new chair of council

Previous Vice Chair Mrs Nicola Davies has been appointed as the new chair of council following David Lewis’s decision to retire after over 40 years of service to the society.

Mrs Davies, from Ceredigion, has exhibited Welsh Cobs at the Royal Welsh Show for many years and first joined Ceredigion Advisory Committee in 1996.

With her enthusiasm for the industry, she has previously taken on a variety of roles, including chief announcer and commentator, stewarding within the Sponsorship and Hospitality sections.

John T Davies, chair of the board of directors said; “Nicola Davies is a natural choice to become the Chair of the Council of the RWAS.

“She has grown up in the show rings of Wales and has given a lifetime of distinguished service and support to the RWAS, as a successful Welsh Cob exhibitor, steward, lady ambassador, senior commentator and vice chair of council. Nicola is a capable and commanding figure who without doubt be an excellent ambassador for the society.”

The task of seeking nominations for vice chair of council will now begin and a council meeting will take place towards the end of January.

This comes at a time of more change within the Society as chief executive Steve Hughson has announced his retirement after the 2022 Royal Welsh Show.

Mr Davies said: ‘’The greatest investment a show society can make is to appoint an industrious and committed chief executive, that we did a decade ago. At that time Steve indicated that he would dedicate ten years of his life as leader of the Society and he has done so with distinction.

“As Steve retires from office after the 2022 Show, we will have an opportunity to reflect on a very successful tenure of growth and stability. Steve has most definitely put the society on sound footings at a time of unprecedented challenge. The society owes Steve a huge debt of gratitude, it’s been a pleasure to work alongside him’’.