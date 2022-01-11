Planning ahead for our big summer event

This includes preparations for the 2022 BGS summer meeting to Northern Ireland in late June. The main tour will take place from June 27 to June 29 and will be based at the Hilton Belfast Templepatrick Golf and Country Club. Rooms have been reserved from June 26 for delegates travelling ahead of the event. If you would like to provisionally reserve a place at the meeting then please email the BGS office at bgsoffice@britishgrassland.com.