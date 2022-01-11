Notification Settings

Planning ahead for our big summer event

Planning is well under way for important BGS events to return this year. 

Tom Goatman, British Grassland Society chief executive

This includes preparations for the 2022 BGS summer meeting to Northern Ireland in late June. The main tour will take place from June 27 to June 29 and will be based at the Hilton Belfast Templepatrick Golf and Country Club. Rooms have been reserved from June 26 for delegates travelling ahead of the event.  If you would like to provisionally reserve a place at the meeting then please email the BGS office at bgsoffice@britishgrassland.com.

Further details will be released as they are confirmed, with official booking opening in late spring.

To get a flavour of the types of farming system we will be visiting this year please visit the BGS YouTube channel to view the 2021 virtual summer meeting recordings.  Further updates on the 2022 events and activity will be posted on the BGS website (www.britishgrassland.com).

