Wider picture of DEFRA support is emerging

Pip Maddocks, Roger Parry & Partners

Levels of concern by farmers, contractors and land managers can start to decrease, as a wider picture emerges of how DEFRA is going to support the agricultural, horticultural and arboriculture industries, creating a vision for the future.

Great emphasis has been displayed by making the Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme accessible to more people, now making it available to tenants on tenanted land.

When released, it will be open to all farmers who currently claim BPS on more than five hectares of land, which will then be extended in the future years. The SFI is a new scheme, one of three schemes under ELMS which will replace the Basic Payment Scheme.

The scheme has been piloted over the last year with changes being constantly made based on feedback from participants.