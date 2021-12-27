Notification Settings

"East Meats West" at AHDB showcase event in China

Published:

Western-style dishes took on the culinary delights of China at a special AHDB tasting event in Shanghai.

Jonathan Eckley is AHDB’s Head of Asia Pacific
Key influencers from the Chinese media were invited to a luncheon to experience the charms of British pork.

Organised by AHDB, it showcased the exceptional taste of high-quality pork from the UK through the preparation of four innovative dishes from the East and West.

Attendees sampled two British dishes – pork belly and ham hock terrine – alongside Asian offerings before voting for their favourite dish.

During the tasting, guests also had the opportunity to learn more about pork production in the UK through virtual presentations from myself and senior export manager Susan Stewart.

China is a hugely important market for the UK pork sector. While restrictions prevented us from travelling in person, we were delighted to be able to host this event.

