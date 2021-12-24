Notification Settings

How can I offset my reducing BPS payment?

FarmingPublished:

With the first reduced payments of the Basic Payment Scheme now received by many farmers, the question of how the reduced payments can be offset has been asked by many.

James Neame, Nock Deighton Agricultural LLP
The Sustainable Farming Incentive, due to be rolled out in mid-2024, is the first part of the post-Brexit Environmental Land Management Scheme. With a focus on soil health, the SFI will pay farmers between £20 and £58 per hectare for the soil standards.

The soil standards available through the SFI will be allowed to be placed on parcels that are in a Countryside Stewardship Scheme provided that payment is not received twice for the same option. The scheme allows amendments every 12 months, allowing you to try a few fields in the scheme, adding to it as it progresses.

While these payment rates are not going to replace the levels received through BPS, they will assist in offsetting the reductions between 2022 and 2024.

