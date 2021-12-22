Nothing compares with chatting at farmer's kitchen table

Dan Bowden, Partner and Rural Surveyor at Barbers Rural

After numerous lockdowns we were eventually permitted to go back out into the open countryside and meet our farming clients.

I have now only just come to appreciate what can be discussed when sat round a kitchen table, with a cup of tea and knowledgeable farmer. Whether it be an opinion on the fertiliser price rise, global transport disruption, Clarkson’s Farm or the weather (a standard topic for all farmers), we can all learn and develop with the ability to meet people face-to-face.

I for one am looking forward to 2022 and engaging with our clients hopefully on a more regular basis than in recent times.

Wishing everyone all the best for the festive period and into the New Year.