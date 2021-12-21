Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Country traditions and festive cheer

FarmingPublished:

What does festive cheer mean, and where does it come from?

Much of it comes from the countryside and its traditions. There’s the decorations – a Christmas tree, associated garlands and sprays, plus the wreath on the front door.

And however much some of our carols have been updated, they are based on traditional countryside themes and family values, as are Christmas cake and mince pies. Did you "stir up" your Christmas pudding on the Sunday before Advent?

Many will visit their church, or go for a walk after their big meal, again following tradition and enjoying the countryside.

Where would we be without all the produce consumed over the Christmas period, and conscientiously produced by thousands of agricultural workers throughout the year? And then delivered to your door, or it can be obtained straight from the producer.

So, a very big thank you to all involved in our enjoyment of the festive period.

Sarah Norton is a retired rural dweller living near Shrewsbury

Farming
News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News