Country traditions and festive cheer

Much of it comes from the countryside and its traditions. There’s the decorations – a Christmas tree, associated garlands and sprays, plus the wreath on the front door.

And however much some of our carols have been updated, they are based on traditional countryside themes and family values, as are Christmas cake and mince pies. Did you "stir up" your Christmas pudding on the Sunday before Advent?

Many will visit their church, or go for a walk after their big meal, again following tradition and enjoying the countryside.

Where would we be without all the produce consumed over the Christmas period, and conscientiously produced by thousands of agricultural workers throughout the year? And then delivered to your door, or it can be obtained straight from the producer.

So, a very big thank you to all involved in our enjoyment of the festive period.