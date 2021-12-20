Notification Settings

Meat and dairy ad returns to screens

AHDB’s hugely successful We Eat Balanced campaign returns to national TV screens once again, to highlight the role meat and dairy from the UK play in a balanced and sustainable diet.

Liam Byrne, AHDB Head of Marketing

The 2022 campaign will kickstart the new year on January 4 and features an inquisitive little girl "Nancy" along with her grandad.

Our farmers have a great story to tell but have struggled in the past to get them in front of consumers, leading many people to become detached from the food they eat, how it is produced and how that fits into protecting the environment.

This has led the way for more misinformation and false truths, exacerbated by the growth of social media.

The campaign seeks to reconnect consumers with their food. Sourcing your meat and dairy from the UK will mean you’re buying a product with a lower carbon footprint, produced to some of the highest production standards in the world.

