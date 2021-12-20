Chicken farm plans approved by council

The chicken farm plans have been approved by Powys County Council

The Bright Family will now be able to build two broiler poultry buildings and the associated infrastructure at their Groes y Garreg farm between Berriew and Castle Caereinion.

The application had been opposed by villagers with a petition gathering 950 signatures.

Concerns raised by those opposed included hundreds of trips a year by heavy goods vehicles to and from the farm, and that it would also be just 500 metres away from the nearest neighbours.

In a report on the application Powys County Council planning officer Louise Evans said that the proposal had received 133 objections, while there had been 78 messages of support.

Back in October 2019, Berriew Community Council voted to back the scheme.

Ms Evans said: “It is recognised that there are arguments both for and against the sustainability of intensive livestock units in the UK as well as the overall impact of the development on the environment and local populations.

“All development has an impact, and it is the role of the planning authority to assess whether the impact is acceptable or unacceptable.

“The development is considered to be compliant with local and national planning policy and it is for that reason that the development is supported.

“Having been assessed and taking into account the comments of consultees and members of the public, the development is considered to not unacceptably affect the environment.”

She said that the development would be given “conditional consent.”

The planning permission is contingent on a list of 25 conditions, including that all manure, dirty waters, and ammonia scrubber liquor generated by the development has to be taken away to be disposed of at a licensed facility – it cannot be spread on the land.