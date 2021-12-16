Seeing red over diesel tax

This will impact a surprising number of farmers. The construction industry’s current rebate will be lost as it is moved onto standard diesel, affecting those who undertake a combination of agricultural and non-agricultural work. Many are simply not ready.

We’re still pushing for clarity, but if you’re using the same vehicles or machinery for different work, it will probably require changing filters, tanks and cleaning fuel lines as it will remain illegal to have marked fuel in an ineligible vehicle. Fines and seizure are possibilities, though we understand officers will consider mitigating factors. Stringent record-keeping will be important for multi-purpose situations.