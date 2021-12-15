January deadlines approaching for new grants

Hannah Young, graduate surveyor, Fisher German

The fund is divided into The Farming Equipment and Technology Fund, and The Farming Transformation Fund.

The Farming Equipment and Technology Fund is for lower value investments and will provide smaller grants to improve business performance. It is based on the current Countryside Productivity Small Grant Scheme whereby farmers can apply for a grant to buy items from a set list to help achieve improvements in technical efficiency, animal health and welfare, resource efficiency, or nutrient management.

Higher value investments are awarded through grants from the Farming Transformation Fund based on the Countryside Productivity Large Grant scheme. The grants can be awarded for large capital items which are beneficial for water resource management, adds value to agri-food, or improves farm productivity.

The application deadlines are noon on January 7.