Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Opportunities and complexities of renewable energy

FarmingPublished:

Following COP26 and renewed commitments to renewable energy production, there will be plenty of farmers wondering if diversification into land-based solar and wind renewable energy systems is worth adding into the revenue mix.

Tom Devey, partner in the Agricultural & Rural Services Team at FBC Manby Bowdler
Tom Devey, partner in the Agricultural & Rural Services Team at FBC Manby Bowdler

Large scale solar grids on industrial roofs will not deliver the carbon savings needed – but a solar farm on low quality grazing land can.

The opportunity to lease land to green energy companies will be attractive to many farmers facing drops in subsidises following Britain’s exit from the EU. But with the potential returns comes significant red tape such as land access and grid connections.

With rental agreements likely to span decades, and which will be commercial leases rather than agricultural use, there are complexities over inheritance tax too.

If you’re considering diversification into renewable energy production or leasing land for it, it’s always worth seeking expert legal advice before signing on the bottom line.

Tom Devey, partner in the Agricultural & Rural Services Team at FBC Manby Bowdler

Farming
News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News