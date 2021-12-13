Fingers crossed for our upcoming pantos

Rachel Cooper of Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs

We’ve been very busy over the last few months and membership is rocketing, which is great to see. We have hosted lots of our speaking competitions and the standard has been higher than ever.

On December 2 we kicked off the festive season as we held our carol service and Christmas craft fair at Shrewsbury livestock market. Thank you to everyone that attended, and supported, all of our fantastic sponsors, and to Halls livestock market for kindly hosting the evening. We are extremely grateful for their continued support.

We are just taking each day as it comes with regards to restrictions, and currently we have adapted our activities quite easily, but we have our fingers crossed for our panto competition coming up in February next year.

Interested in joining us? Contact our office on 01743 442880.