New grant scheme covers wider range

FarmingPublished:

The new Defra Farming Equipment and Technology Fund is now open with grants from £2,000 to £25,000 available for Shropshire farmers.

Paul Madeley, Madeleys Chartered Surveyors director and founder.
The new programme follows on from the Countryside Productivity Small Grant Scheme in a bid to improve farm performance across the country – but this time the scheme offers a wider range of items for equipment and infrastructure.

Applications, which are now open and close at the beginning of January, must demonstrate the monies awarded will improve the efficiency of the farming business and benefit the surrounding environment.

There is also funding available under a new scheme, the Farm Transformation Fund, which is aimed at water management on the farm to improve water use.

If you require any assistance with your applications, please contact us as soon as possible and we will be happy to assist.

Paul Madeley is Madeleys Chartered Surveyors director and founder.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

