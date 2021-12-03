British lamb back on the menu in the USA

BORDER PIC / DAVID HAMILTON PIC / SHROPSHIRE STAR 10/9/20 Craig Williams MP, during at visit at Brongain Farm, Llanfechain, by The Minister for International Trade Ranil Jayawardena..

Prime Minister Boris Johnson h announced that the ban, which has been in place since 2000, will be lifted from the beginning of 2022. The move has been estimated to be worth over £18m to the British sheep sector, and follows the US removing a similar ban on British beef imports in September 2020.

Welcoming the move, Craig Williams MP said: “The news that lamb imports to the US will resume from the beginning of 2022 is a fantastic boost for sheep farmers across the UK and Montgomeryshire. The US is the second-largest importer of lamb and mutton in the world, and this decision will provide the UK’s sheep sector with an £18m import boost. It also reinforces that the UK Government is determined to open up new and lucrative markets for our farmers across the world.

“This is a well overdue move on the US’ part. The UK produces world class lamb to the highest animal welfare standards, and this decades-old ban, which was totally unjustified, should have been lifted a long time ago.