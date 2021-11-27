Stresses of farm life are a concern

Christine Downes is a member of Shropshire RABI committee

Over 15,000 replies were received and now provide a true reflection of the pressures and impacts on farming people’s health and wellbeing. Several factors combine to cause stress in farming communities. Both men and women name the Covid 19 pandemic, unpredictable weather and compliance with regulations.

The data indicates that almost half of the farming community are experiencing some form of anxiety, with concerns over the number of women suffering from stress. Over half of the farming people of all ages are feeling pain and discomfort in their working day, such as mobility in walking.

The results are of great concern, and RABI is looking to build a better future by raising awareness of the support that is available. For help, make a confidential freephone call to 0800 188 4444